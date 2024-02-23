“Capricious Classics” presented by Fremont Symphony Orchestra March 16

The Fremont Symphony Orchestra is presenting a program described as “Capricious Classics,” according to the longtime Music Director, Rebecca Murdock. The concert will be performed at the Lander Valley High School auditorium at 7 pm on Saturday, March 16 and tickets are available online at www.FremontSymphonyOrchestra.org.

The FSO will feature internationally acclaimed cellist, Evan Drachman. He will be performing two works with the Orchestra: Robert Schumann’s “Cello Concerto in A minor” and “Prayer” from Jewish Life by Ernest Bloch. Murdock described the Schumann work as “sublime.”

Drachman has a longtime relationship with the FSO, having performed multiple times over the past several years with the Orchestra. In an interview, Mr. Drachman explained that he has, since graduating from the Curtis Institute of Music, wanted to focus on playing music for people who want to hear it. This drove him to create the Piatigorsky Foundation, named after his grandfather, Gregor Piatigorsky, a renowned Russian cellist who “believed that music is not a luxury for an elite few, but a necessity of life for all.”

In addition, the FSO will be performing the “Cosi fan Tutte Overture” by Wolfgang A. Mozart, the “Carmen Suite No. 2” by Georges Bizet, “Liebestraum (Dreams of Love)” by Franz Liszt, “Capriccio Espagnol” by Rimsky-Korsakov, the “March from ‘The Love for Three Oranges’” by Sergei Prokofiev, “Panis Angelicus” by Cesar, and the “March to the Scaffold” from “Symphonie Fantastique” by Hector Berlioz.

The FSO was founded by Murdock and has showcased both local and international talent throughout its tenure. It is operated by a local board of directors as a non-profit. Contributions may be mailed to the Fremont Symphony Orchestra at 811 Cindy Circle in Riverton, WY 82501-3040.

Concert tickets are available online and at the door for $15 per person, $30 per family, or $10 for students. Tickets may also be purchased in advance online at the FSO website. The FSO may be found on Facebook.