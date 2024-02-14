Budget transfer, catering permit and more came before the Commissioners on Feb. 13

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Below is a recap.

The Juvenile Justice Services of Fremont County Agreement was approved with the City of Lander for FY 2023-2024.

The Board approved the Rock Shop Inn’s request to apply to the City of Lander for a catering permit for the Muley Fanatic Fundraising Banquet at the Lander Community Center on March 16, 2024.

The Board approved the Notice of Award for Precision Dirt Works Inc. for the Crooks Gap Cattle Guard Replacement Project for a cost of $42,861.94.

Resolution No. 2024-07 “FY 2023-2024 Budget Amendment No. 5” was approved for a budget transfer from Cash Reserve to Health and Welfare (Eagles Hope Transitions) in the amount of $60,000.

You can watch the Commissioners’ meeting by clicking here.

