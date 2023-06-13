Budget adoption, economic development funding, fee schedules on Lander council agenda for regular meeting Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda for the meeting includes a public hearing on the city’s fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.

The council will consider adopting the budget during the “new business” portion of the meeting.

Half percent funding

Also under new business, the council will consider funding recommendations for Lander’s portion of the countywide half percent sales tax for economic development, including:

-$67,500 for renovations at the Lander Garage to house Pushroot Brewing

-$53,278 for Child Development Services expansion

-$9,525 for Waveform Healthcare Education

-$7,500 for the WYO-131 Gravel Grinder bike event

-$3,750 for Lander Presents

-$0 for a renovation project at 450 Main Street

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

-a proclamation declaring June 2023 as Anti-Discrimination Month in the City of Lander

-a resolution updating city procurement policies for contracted services, public construction projects, and vehicle purchases

-a resolution authorizing open containers throughout the city from 9 a.m. to midnight July 4

-a settlement and mutual release agreement

-a job description for a part-time filing clerk

-a change order for the Maven headquarters project increasing the contract sum by about $4,800

-an open container permit for the International Climbers’ Festival Art Crawl 3-8:30 p.m. July 13 on Main Street

-Jim Corbett’s resignation from the Housing Authority Board

-a memorandum of agreement for Hunt Field

-a resolution amending the city’s fee schedule

-a resolution amending the building department fee schedule

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 840 9396 0332 Passcode: 908670).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.