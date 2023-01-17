Boysen Ice Fishing Derby still on for this weekend

(Shoshoni, WY) – Ice fishing enthusiasts, get your tickets and gear ready to head out for the annual Ice Fishing Derby happening this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on Boysen Reservoir.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in Riverton, B&K Shoreline Stop, and Get Hooked Boysen Marina.

Weigh-in begins at 8 a.m. on Friday and no later than 12 Noon on Sunday (no tickets will be sold after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday) at B&K at 14 Bass Lake Road, and Get Hooked at 12 Boysen Lake Road. You must have your derby registration at weigh-in, and are only allowed to weigh the same fish once. Culling is prohibited. Derby hosts and sponsors are not responsible for accidents.

There will be four place prizes for adults and youth ages in each of the five categories: Trout, ling, crappie, walleye, and perch. Awards will be presented on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at B&K Shoreline Stop.

Fish according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Rules and Regulations. According to the Wyoming State Parks office, access points around the reservoir are boat ramps, high water boat ramps (with signs), and established, two-track roads that lead to the lake.

There will also be chili served on Saturday and Sunday, “for as long as it lasts,” said Bruce Davison of B&K.

Dress warm, be safe and have fun! For more information, call B&K Shoreline Stop at 307-857-0750.

