BLM to burn slash piles in Lander field office area

(Lander, WY) — The Bureau of Land Management Wind River/Bighorn Basin District tentatively plans to burn slash piles within the Lander field office area this fall and winter. These pile burns will reduce accumulated slash from previous mechanical thinning projects.

Pile burning is contingent upon fuel moisture and weather meeting appropriate treatment conditions on-site. Smoke may be visible from surrounding areas during the pile burning and days following as slash material consumes.

This project may be conducted from mid-October through April in the following locations:

Lander Field Office:

Green Mountain: Approximately 100 acres of piles will be targeted about 16 miles southeast of Jeffrey City on the south slope of Green Mountain.

Long Creek: Approximately 75 acres of piles will be targeted about 20 miles southeast of Riverton on Long Creek Mountain and Tin Cup Mountain.

For more information, please contact Rance Neighbors at 307-347-5100. For more information on prescribed fire and vegetation management on public lands, visit http://www.forestsandrangelands.gov/.