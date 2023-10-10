Slash piles to be burned this fall, winter

(Fremont County, WY) – The Bureau of Land Management Wind River District tentatively plans to burn slash piles within the Lander field office area this fall and winter. These pile burns will reduce accumulated slash from previous mechanical thinning projects.

Pile burning is contingent upon fuel moistures and weather meeting appropriate treatment conditions on site. Smoke may be visible from surrounding areas during the pile burning and days following as slash material consumes.

These projects may be conducted from mid-October through April in the following locations:

Green Mountain: Approximately 175 acres of piles will be targeted about 16 miles southeast of Jeffrey City on the south slope of Green Mountain and within the Willow Creek Drainage between Green Mountain and Whiskey Mountain.

Long Creek: Approximately 75 acres of piles will be targeted about 20 miles southeast of Riverton on Long Creek Mountain and Tin Cup Mountain.

Copper Mountain: Approximately 45 acres of piles will be targeted 16 miles northeast of Shoshoni and east of the Birdseye Pass Road.

For more information, please contact Rance Neighbors at 307-347-5100. For more information on prescribed fire and vegetation management on public lands, visit http://www.forestsandrangelands.gov/.