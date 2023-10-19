15,000 pounds of trash removed from Fremont County for National Public Lands Day

(Fremont County, WY) – In honor of National Public Lands Day, which took place on September 23, various groups around Wyoming partnered to hold a cleanup of the Government Draw area near Lander on September 26.

The partnership consisted of the Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative, the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Lander Field Office, Wyoming State Parks, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Wyoming Pathways and Tread Lightly!

“We hauled out 15,000 lbs. of trash in this amazing team effort!” a post shared on the BLM Wyoming X (formerly Twitter) page states.

Advertisement

Check out some more photos of the cleanup below. h/t BLM Wyoming X (formerly Twitter) page h/t BLM Wyoming X (formerly Twitter) page h/t BLM Wyoming X (formerly Twitter) page