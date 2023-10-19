More

    15,000 pounds of trash removed from Fremont County for National Public Lands Day

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    h/t BLM Wyoming X (formerly Twitter) page

    (Fremont County, WY) – In honor of National Public Lands Day, which took place on September 23, various groups around Wyoming partnered to hold a cleanup of the Government Draw area near Lander on September 26.

    The partnership consisted of the Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative, the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Lander Field Office, Wyoming State Parks, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Wyoming Pathways and Tread Lightly!

    “We hauled out 15,000 lbs. of trash in this amazing team effort!” a post shared on the BLM Wyoming X (formerly Twitter) page states.

    Advertisement

    Check out some more photos of the cleanup below.

    h/t BLM Wyoming X (formerly Twitter) page
    h/t BLM Wyoming X (formerly Twitter) page
    h/t BLM Wyoming X (formerly Twitter) page
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.