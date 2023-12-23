Bighorn ram mount could be displayed in the Courthouse

(Lander, WY) – On Dec. 19, Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun brought a bighorn ram to the attention of the Fremont County Commissioners.

The ram was evidence in a Game and Fish case, which recently wrapped up, leaving them in the lurch of what to do with it.

The hunter had a license but ended up in the wrong area of Fremont County when they killed the ram, which was then seized as evidence and preserved by Game and Fish.

“It’s not the full curl, but it’s a pretty nice one,” LeBrun told the Commissioners Tuesday.

Hating to see it go to waste, LeBrun said they could take it, and it would belong to Fremont County and it could be displayed in the Courthouse. The kicker is Fremont County would have to pay to have it taxidermied.

The cost is about $1,500 for a shoulder mount, LeBrun continued. And it would take up to a year and a half to complete it.

“I wouldn’t come to you if it wasn’t such an iconic animal in Fremont County,” he said.

No formal action was taken by the Commissioners on Tuesday since there is no urgency behind it.

Commissioner Jennifer McCarty suggested they see if elected officials would be willing to donate towards the taxidermy fee. This seemed agreeable amongst the majority.

They plan to revisit the matter after the holidays.

