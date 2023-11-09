Big wins for Fremont County: RadCast Outdoors on Carbon TV and Patrick Edwards’ record-breaking catch

(Fremont County, WY)– It’s an exhilarating time for Fremont County, and I’m thrilled to share some fantastic news. First and foremost, a hearty congratulations to RadCast Outdoors Podcast, a podcast out of Fremont County, now featured on Carbon TV. Check it out here. It’s a significant milestone, and having our local voices reach a broader audience on such a respected platform is truly commendable.

Switching gears, let’s dive into a remarkable story from the world of fishing. Patrick Edwards, a name synonymous with outdoorsmanship in Wyoming and the host of RadCast Outdoors, has made waves – quite literally – in the angling community.



Patrick’s recent fishing expedition on the Wind River was anything but ordinary. In what can only be described as a jaw-dropping feat, he reeled in a white sucker fish that tipped the scales at an astonishing 6 pounds, 8.4 ounces. This isn’t just any catch; it’s a catch that broke Wyoming’s state record – a record previously held by Patrick himself! But that’s not all. In an astounding twist, his catch has tied a nearly four-decade-old world record, a fact that Patrick was unaware of at the time and we find out how long the process is for this award.

What makes this achievement even more special is the nature of the fish itself. The white sucker isn’t typically a target for most anglers, but Patrick’s philosophy of “equal fishing opportunities” led him to this remarkable discovery. It’s a testament to his belief that every fish, regardless of its conventional appeal, deserves attention and can bring surprise and excitement to the fishing experience.

This tale is not just about a record-breaking fish; it’s about passion, perseverance, and the unexpected joys of fishing. It’s a story that Patrick Edwards and the RadCast Outdoors team embody and share with their audience, both through their podcast and now, impressively, on Carbon TV.

So, tune in, be inspired, and who knows? Maybe you’ll be encouraged to cast your line in uncharted waters, just like Patrick did.