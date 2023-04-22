Big Crowds at Garden Expo

A standing-room-only crowd filled the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse on Saturday for the 10th annual Garden Expo. Wyoming Mushrooms of Shoshoni was a popular vendor at the Garden Expo – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Commercial vendors, government agencies, and farmer’s market style vendors filled four rows of the large Lander Valley High School main gym, with the bleachers pulled back. Dr. Katelin Tucker from Elevate Rehab of Lander offered advice in how to avoid injury when gardening with tools supplied by Sprouts Greenhouse – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Gardening, implement dealers, physical therapy groups, and just about every other ag-related business native to Fremont County was in attendance.

Advertisement

The exposition spilled outside into the area south of the Lander grandstands with more exhibits and food vendors. Dom Jarvis of Brown Company in Riverton and Tyler Arbogast of Hustler Equipment of Castlerock, Colorado displayed one of their commercial grade mowers – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Perhaps it was a testament to the long-delayed arrival of spring, but the facility was packed from the opening minutes at 9 am until the expo ended at 3 pm.