Big Crowds at Garden Expo

A standing-room-only crowd filled the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse on Saturday for the 10th annual Garden Expo.
Commercial vendors, government agencies, and farmer’s market style vendors filled four rows of the large Lander Valley High School main gym, with the bleachers pulled back.
Gardening, implement dealers, physical therapy groups, and just about every other ag-related business native to Fremont County was in attendance.
The exposition spilled outside into the area south of the Lander grandstands with more exhibits and food vendors.
Perhaps it was a testament to the long-delayed arrival of spring, but the facility was packed from the opening minutes at 9 am until the expo ended at 3 pm.