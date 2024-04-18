Get Your Garden Growing! FREE Garden Expo this Saturday is packed full of learning, fun and something for everyone!

The Garden Expo is this Saturday, April 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lander Valley High School (350 Baldwin Creek Road).

Free workshops will be going on throughout the day with two to choose from every hour, except during the keynote speaker 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Here is this year’s lineup.

Houseplants – Donna Hoffman, UW Extension

Plant location can make the difference in having your houseplant thrive instead of just survive. Learn about plant varieties and their needs. There are lots of options.

Growing Melons – Brian & Kim Peil, Son Harvest Seasons

Growing melons in our part of the world can be labor-intensive and tricky. Brian and Kim will discuss the dos and don’ts of growing cantaloupe, watermelons, and other melons in our climate.

Water-Wise Lawn Management – Keynote – Scott Aker, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

In our arid climate, lush green turf comes at the cost of lots of water. You can have your turf and save water, too, if you implement the right management strategies. Learn about turf selection, irrigation strategies, and the best mowing methodology.

Lawn Equipment Maintenance 101 – Rowdy Anderson, Brown Company and Will McSwain, Stotz Equipment

Learn 7 key steps to ensuring that your mowing season is a success!

Growing Your Own Cut Flowers – Scott Aker, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

You don’t need to settle for the mums and carnations you find at the grocery store. Explore some cut flowers you might want to grow in your own garden and learn how to select the right varieties for cutting. You’ll also find out how to condition flowers after cutting and how to extend their vase life.

Happy Trails – Mike Kusiek (moderator), Wyoming Pathways

This panel will discuss the rights and responsibilities of the various trail user groups on public lands in the Lander area. Topics covered may include trail etiquette, dogs on trails, rights of way, safety on trails, trail conditions, how trails are built and maintained, and other topics related to multi-use trails.

Backyard Bacon – Bryce McKenzie, UW Extension

Learn the basics of raising swine from a purchased weaned piglet to market ready product. Bryce will cover housing requirements, health standards, complete feed options/basic nutrition requirements, how to tell market readiness, and available resources.

Promoting Pollinators On Your Place – Amy Smith, UW Extension

Participants will learn about the importance of pollinators, how to select plants, design spaces, and maintain habitats.

Dealing With Varmints – Bob Shellard, Fremont County Weed & Pest

This presentation will provide an overview of various rodents and their impacts to a variety of landscapes. Management options will be discussed, as well as weighing the “cost vs. benefit” of management efforts on your land.

Geodome Build

We have an exiting bonus workshop this year. An ongoing demo of How To Build A Geodome structure from scratch will be progressing throughout the day.

Here is the schedule.

In addition to the workshops, the Garden Expo has a trade show, activities for the kids, concessions, and more… this is a family-friendly event! Details can be found here.

Come and go as you please and it’s all FREE!

Brought to you by: Popo Agie Conservation District and UW Extension

Special thanks to the Garden Expo sponsors