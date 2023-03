(Fremont County, WY) – In partnership with the Safari Club International Foundation, Campfire Conservation Fund, and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Shoshone National Forest will distribute bear spray to recreationists at no cost.

Canisters will be available at the following locations:

March 17, 10 a.m. in Dubois , Dubois Town Park, 10 Bighorn Lane

, Dubois Town Park, 10 Bighorn Lane March 18, 10 a.m. in Lander, Game and Fish Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Drive