Bar 10/County 10 Trivia returned for a successful first night back of the new season Wednesday

(Riverton, WY) – Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night returned last night, March 20, and trivia-goers had a strong start to the Spring season.

Team DILLIGAF, pictured above, took first place along with the High Noon prize package, while team Tiger Millionaire, pictured below, won two tickets to CWC’s production of Peter Pan for having the funniest wrong answer of the night (you read that right, funny wrong answers get rewards sometimes too, but mostly they’re old Shania Twain CD’s, which, once again, will only make sense if you go to Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night). Team Tiger Millionaire poses with their Peter Pan tickets. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night resumes next week on Wednesday; be sure to check County 10 for #WhatsHappening posts and chances to get bonus points for your team!

