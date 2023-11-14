Author Craig Johnson teases next book, discusses ‘Longmire’ success [LISTEN]

(Wyoming) – Wyoming author Craig Johnson released his 19th book in the ‘Longmire’ series this year. He’s a New York Time’s best seller (multiple times,) goes on global book tours, rubs elbows with Hollywood elites. But when he’s asked why he doesn’t move to Los Angeles or New York City, his laugh becomes infectious. “I built this ranch myself, whenever I die that’s when I’ll be going somewhere else,” he joked.

Johnson lives in the Ucross-area, about 20 miles northeast of Buffalo. With a cup of coffee in hand, he joined KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ this week to chat about the success of ‘Longmire,’ why Wyoming inspires him so much and he even gives us a pretty big teaser about his next book!

Check out the full interview in the player below or by finding the County 10 Podcast on all major podcast platforms!

