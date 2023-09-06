August 9 death of local man ruled as homicide

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has shared the identity and cause of death for a local man who was fatally shot on August 9, as per information made available in the Coroner’s report issued on September 5.

42-year-old Michael Standing Elk was identified as the deceased in the report, which states that he died from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

The manner of death was labeled as a homicide, with relevant toxicology indicating he had various types of Delta 9 THC in his system.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office responded to two “stab/gunshot” calls on August 9, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) call report issued the same day.

Coroner calls labeled as “stab/gunshot” may be one or the other, but that information is not made public until public docket reports have been released from the Coroner’s Office, or if it is made available by law enforcement.

It is not publicly known if the deaths were related, but County 10 submitted Coroner’s reports for both calls at the time, with the second report yet to be obtained.

Due to the fact the death occurred on the Wind River Reservation, County 10 also reached out to the FBI Denver Field Office, which could not confirm or deny the specifics of the incidents, but did indicate that the Bureau of Indian Affairs is the “lead agency” in the investigation, and that the FBI will be assisting them as needed or requested.

The BIA was also then called for further comment, but representatives were not available.

County 10 will provide further details as they become available.