August 16 preliminary hearing to continue in September for man accused of supplying, smoking marijuana with children in Riverton City Park

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – The August 16 preliminary hearing for 49-year-old Thayne, WY man Christian Heap will reconvene on September 20, following Heap’s request for a continuance after an additional charge was added to the information on file.

Today’s hearing was overseen by the Honorable Judge Daniel Stebner, with Heap represented by Jonathan Gerard, and the State by Patrick LeBrun.

Advertisement

Heap faces charges after an August 7 incident where he was reported to have supplied and smoked marijuana with minors while he was slack-lining in Riverton City Park.

Heap was originally charged with felony delivery of marijuana and an endangering children misdemeanor, but a felony delivery of drug paraphernalia to a minor charge was added following an affidavit information amendment filed on August 16.

Heap also had two separate charges from the incident; an aid child’s violation of the law charge that was dismissed in open court on August 9, and a possession of controlled substance (plant – 3 oz or less) charge that will be addressed at further hearings following an October 4 scheduling conference.

On August 7, the Riverton Police Department, (RPD) responded to witness accounts of a man “passing around a small pipe” to “small children” in Riverton City Park, according to the affidavit filed on August 9.

Advertisement

The first witness stated that Heap had been in the park “all day,” and at one point confronted him after they saw him distribute “joints” to a few of the kids.

The first witness then advised that Heap claimed the children had provided the joints, and that he was just “showing them how to do it.”

A second witness told RPD that they saw Heap “surrounded by several kids” while packing a wooden pipe, that the children then smoked from.

Advertisement

The witnesses were able to then help RPD locate a few juveniles that were in the park at the time, who told RPD that Heap “wanted them to help him with his tightrope (the slackline).”

The juveniles also advised that they saw “a lot of people smoking,” including two children that appeared to be “7 and 10” years old, and that Heap was “rolling out joints and distributing it.”

While on scene RPD made contact with Heap and asked if he was handing out a pipe to children.

Advertisement

Heap stated that a couple of children who were already smoking approached him, at which point they all sat down and he “served them teas,” and later reportedly commented that “when a kid already smoking approaches him and offers it to him, he might hand his back to him.”

RPD eventually asked to see the pipe and its contents.

Heap complied, and advised it was “very, very, very low grade cannabis,” which later did test presumptive positive.

Heap was then placed under arrest and taken into custody.

At today’s preliminary hearing, Heap requested the continuance that was scheduled for September 20, and indicated he would sign the right to a speedy trial waiver in order to do so.

A felony delivery of marijuana charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

A felony delivery of drug paraphernalia to a minor charge carries a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment and a $2,500.

A misdemeanor endangering children charge carries a maximum sentence of 1 year imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.

County 10 will provide updates on Heap’s case as they become available, which can be viewed here.