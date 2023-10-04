More

    Auction on October 07, 2023 – Westlake Auctioneers

    Sponsored Ad
    Sponsored Ad

    Westlake Auctioneers presents: Connie LeClair’s Auction
    SaturdayOctober 07, 2023, at 9:30 am

    Location: 76 Mazet Rd, Riverton WY

    Directions: go N out of Riverton 6 miles on HWY 789 to Mazet Rd; turn right & go 3/4 miles to sale site; watch for signs

    Auctioneers Note: Connie is downsizing & will offer a wide variety of items up for sale. Collectibles, tools, patio furniture, canvas tent, & even a couple of guns will be sold to the highest bidder. Come on out & enjoy a beautiful Fall day as we start to wind down the auction season. See you there

    All pictures available online at:

    www.westlakeauctioneers.com or
    facebook.com/westlakeauctioneer

    For the complete list of items, click here.

    Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

    Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

    Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

    www.westlakeauctioneers.com

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.