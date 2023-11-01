Auction on November 4th, 2023 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Joan Atkinson’s Auction #2

Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 9:00 am

Location: Fremont County Fairgrounds- Riverton, WY

Directions: S. Federal Blvd; watch for signs

Auctioneers Note: This will be a sale mainly focused on collectibles, however, starting at 9 am, we will hit the floor running, selling tools & remaining household merchandise belonging to Joan Atkinson (Sept. 23rd) & then move in to the collectibles about noon. There are some fabulous prints up for auction including Vivi Crandall & Lee Teter, authentic train related items, a smidgen of furniture , beautiful Roseville pottery, & other glassware. If you desire to ad to your own collections, start a new one, or sell online, or purchase some tools for the projects you hope to complete this winter, this will be an

auction you do not want to miss! Please note early start time at 9 am.

All pictures available online at:

www.westlakeauctioneers.com or

facebook.com/westlakeauctioneer

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com