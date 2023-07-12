Auction on July 15th, 2023 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Sellnow Estate

Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 9:30 am

Location: 117 Buckhorn Flats – Riverton

Directions: from Riverton go west 8 miles on Hwy 26 to Buckhorn Flats Rd;

turn north & go 1.2 miles to sale site; watch for signs

Auctioneers Note: This auction will be held to disperse the estate of Les & Linda Sellnow. Household items, tack, art, tools, coins, and lots of miscellaneous will be offered. Guns & ammo are coming from another estate & will help make this a great auction you will not want to miss! See you there!

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

