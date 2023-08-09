Auction on August 12th, 2023 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents Auction

Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 9:30 am

Location: Pavillion Rec Center – Pavillion, WY

Directions: from 4 way stop in Pavillion, turn south & go 4 blocks to the sale site; watch for signs.

Auctioneers Note: We look forward to you joining us for this opportunity to own some extremely clean, high-quality tools and household items! These consignments are well-cared for and ready for continued use, service, and fun. We are pleased to showcase an individual, un-sorted sports card collection from a range of years and manufacturers.—VERY NICE! If you are looking for horsepower in solid condition, don’t miss our tractors!

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

