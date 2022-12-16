Atlantic City FCU receives national honors

(Lander, WY) – Atlantic City Federal Credit Union has been named a national Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Service Award winner by the Credit Union National Association

(CUNA). The credit union is being recognized for its contributions to paying off student lunch debt across Wyoming.

Atlantic City FCU is one of only five first-place winners in the country and will be honored at the Governmental Affairs Conference, the largest annual conference for the credit union industry, in Washington, D.C., February 26 – March 2.

“Congratulations to this year’s winners for their amazing work promoting financial well-being for all and advancing the communities they serve. These leaders and organizations truly live the credit union difference every day to benefit their members,” said CUNA President/CEO Jim Nussle. “Each winner demonstrated how they live our ‘people helping people’ motto in new and exciting ways I hope inspires everyone in our movement.”

Advertisement

President and CEO Brian Rohrbacher leads the Lander-based, $185 million credit union. He

aspired to eliminate all lunch debt in Fremont County before expanding that vision for the entire state.

In September 2021, Atlantic City FCU, the Mountain West Credit Union Foundation, Wyoming’s First Lady, Jennie Gordon, and the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, and Dan and Cynthia Starks of Dubois partnered to eliminate 3,224 children’s lunch debt totaling over $100,000 in meal debt throughout Wyoming.

Click here to watch a short video on Credit Unions for Hunger Relief.