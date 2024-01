Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Aspen Early Learning Center’s Student of the week is, Ridge Petersen.

Ridge has grown so much this year! He is always happy and ready to learn. He is very kind to all of his peers and is constantly making new friends. I am so proud of all the hard work Ridge has done so far this year, I look forward to seeing the growth he makes as the year progresses.

