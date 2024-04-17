Aspen Early Learning Center Student of the Week: Ayden Forget

Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Ayden Forget. Ayden is being recognized as our Student of the Week for his outstanding achievements and contributions to AELC.

Ayden LOVES everything that makes sound and has a vibration. His favorite parts of the school include the playground, and the foyer/atrium because it echos so well, Art, Music, PE, and Mrs. O-G’s room.

Ayden is a blind student. He has had to learn how to navigate the school, be patient while waiting in line, take turns, and listen to books. Ayden has demonstrated excellence in academic growth. He has many challenges and has also shown diligence and determination to overcome them. He is loved by all who meet him. His friends at school often hurry to the lunch table to sit next to him and often tell Ayden that they love him.

Congratulations to Ayden Forget on his hard work and dedication. We are proud to have him in our school community.