Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Kassie Hundley comes to school with the biggest smile. She’s extra cheerful and it’s contagious. She is a great friend and wants all students to feel included. She tries very hard and is willing to try lots of new things. She is a wonderful example of an Aspen Eagle!!