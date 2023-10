Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Ella Christoffersen- She has such a sweet and bubbly personality. She fills the whole classroom with positive energy and can make anyone feel better with her infectious smile. Ella is a very hard worker. When given any task, she immediately gets started and works her hardest until the task is finished. She is a true joy to have in the classroom!