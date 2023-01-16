Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Drake Jordan County 10 January 16, 2023 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here. Drake is such a helpful kid. He goes out of his way to help me and the other students in his classroom every day. Advertisement Related Posts Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Haisley LittleThunder County 10 - Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Ronin Pigg County 10 - Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Luke Wempen Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Paisleigh Hunter Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!