Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Drake Jordan

Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Drake is such a helpful kid. He goes out of his way to help me and the other students in his classroom every day. 

