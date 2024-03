Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Cecilia Hoock is an awesome student. Every day, she puts a smile on our faces with her positive attitude. Cecilia has a friendly and kind attitude, and she is sensitive to the thoughts and opinions of her peers. Her presence helps create a fun and sweet atmosphere that’s absolutely valuable to our little classroom community. Such a pleasure to have in class.