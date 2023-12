Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Ashgrove student of the week is, Iris Maulik!

Iris is a third grader and was nominated by her art teacher, Brenda Moor. Ms. Moor says “Iris is an excellent artist who tries hard in class. She is good at listening and following directions, and is never disrespectful to others.”

