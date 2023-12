Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

The student of the week for Ashgrove is Gaborik Wesch! He is a third grader and was nominated by his teacher, Abby Cerda. Ms. Cerda says:

“Gaborik is friendly and kind to his peers. He is always the first one to raise his hand in class. He loves math and enjoys reading books in his spare time. He likes to share his knowledge with his classmates and knows how to expand his level of thinking. I am so lucky to have Gaborik in my class.”

