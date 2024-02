Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Our student of the week is Dustin Maldonado! Dustin is a first grader and was nominated by his teacher, Jenny Surratt. Ms. Surratt says

“Dustin is always working his hardest at school. He is generous, kind, and helpful to others. Everyone loves to hang out with Dustin at school! He listens very well to his teachers and is doing his best! Way to go Dustin!”

