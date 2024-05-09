Join a fantastic team! BTI is hiring a Transportation and Customer Service Coordinator

BTI is hiring! Our company takes great pride in making a difference by delivering the natural resources needed for life. Join our amazing transportation team!

If you are interested, you can apply online at www.btiwyoming.com or bring your resume by the office at 642 S Federal, Riverton, WY.

Transportation & Customer Service Coordinator

Requirements:

Strong communication, organizational, and clerical skills.

Knowledge and practical use of working in Microsoft Office programs.

Be flexible, able to work well with others, and multi-task.

Knowledge of the trucking industry is a plus!

Duties will include: