ARPA, LATC funding purchases approved by the Commissioners on July 11

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 11. Below is a recap of that meeting.

The Board approved an ARPA grant purchase of $399.66 from Amazon for office chairs for the Emergency Management Office.

The Board accepted the low bid from Rodney’s Collision & Custom Center in the amount of $8,483.23 for damages to a Sheriff’s Office truck that collided with a deer.

Resolution No. 2023-16 “Appropriation Resolution” was approved adopting the FY 2023-2023 budget.

The County Coroner’s request for grant funding for a portable X-ray machine was approved with LATC funding, totaling $41,600 for the machine and shipping costs.

The retail liquor license was approved for Northern Arapaho Enterprises 2 d/b/a Wind River Hotel & Casino.

The annual death benefit policy was renewed for beneficiaries of a full-time employee being entitled to receive the total sum of $10,000 within 45 days after the death of the employee, and part-time employee beneficiaries receiving $5,000.

