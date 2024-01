(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, an Arctic front will drop across the area and bring snow showers to much of the area, especially in the west.

Strong winds will develop as well, and it will turn much colder today into tonight.

High temperatures will be in the lower teens and single digits for most today, with lows tonight in the negative single digits and negative teens.

