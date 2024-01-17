Arapahoe couple charged with child abuse pled ‘not guilty;’ jury trial set for March

(Arapahoe, WY) – The arraignments for Arapahoe couple Truman Sitting Eagle and Kandace Sitting Eagle were held Tuesday, January 16 before the Honorable Judge Kelly H. Rankin, where both individuals pled “not guilty” to the four felony charges filed against each of them, according to Federal Court documents filed on January 16.

A jury trial has been set for both individuals on March 18, before the Honorable Judge Alan B. Johnson.

The specific charges and maximum sentences that both Truman and Kandace face include:

Assault resulting in serious bodily injury: no less than 10 years to life in prison, $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, $100 special assessment fee

Assault with a dangerous weapon: 10 years imprisonment, $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, $100 special assessment fee

Kidnapping: no less than 25 years to life in prison, $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, $100 special assessment fee

Aggravated child abuse: 10 years imprisonment, $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, $100 special assessment fee

Truman and Kandace face these charges after law enforcement reportedly discovered a juvenile in their care had been being kept from school, was locked in his room and deprived of food for long periods of time, and had been physically assaulted on multiple occasions.

County 10 will provide updates on this case, which can be viewed here.