April Activities for Children and Youth at the Lander Library

Looking for some activities for your kids during April? Come on over to the Lander library and discover what we have to offer.

Storytime for infants through preschoolers and their caregivers happens each Wednesday at 10:30 am. Following the stories and songs we offer some sensory activities for the little ones while the adults can socialize.

Lego Club (for ages 6-12) and Junior Builders (ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver present) is the first Thursday of each month from 4 to 4:45 pm.

Chess Club (for ages 5+) is the second and fourth Thursday from 4 to 5 pm.

Need an opportunity to let your toddler get some wiggles out inside? Check out our monthly Storytime Dance Party. This month’s session will be April 12th at 10:30 am.

A special event this month is the Spring Plays put on by the StoryHour Players. Public performances are April 16th at 6 pm and April 17th at 10:30 am.

Teens (7th through 12th grade) can make a special Earth Day Planter craft on April 17th from 3-5 pm. Other days teens are welcome to hang out and play on the computers in the CanTeen.

Tweens in grades 4, 5, and 6 are welcome to hang out in the Tween Space and play games or do crafts any time the library is open.

See the library website for more information on these and other programs.