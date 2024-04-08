April 15 jury trial reset for Fremont County man charged with second-degree murder for Jan. 2 stabbing

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fremont County, WY) – The scheduled April 15 jury trial for Ezekiel Ute, aka Zeke, has been reset for August 5, according to federal Court documents filed on March 25.

Advertisement

Eight days have been scheduled for the jury trial, which will be held before the Honorable Judge Kelly H. Rankin.

Ute faces a second degree murder charge in relation to the January 2 stabbing and homicide of Lawrence Oldman III.

A joint motion hearing was held on March 25, where an ends of justice continuance was granted by Judge Rankin, and the August 5 jury trial was ultimately set.

County 10 will provide further information and updates on Ute’s case, which can be found here.

Advertisement