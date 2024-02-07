Approvals, appointments, and more came before the Commissioners on Feb. 6

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Below is a recap.

The Communication Technologies, Inc. Service Agreement for FY 2023-2024 was approved for a total of $35,542.44 for service to county radio equipment.

The Commission approved the bids from Amazon in the amount of $287.97 and air gas in the amount of $246.00 for the Emergency Management Agency ARPA-funded project to replace medical supplies within the mass casualty response trailers.

The Cooperative Agreement for responsibilities between the Wyoming Department of Family Services, Child Support Program, and Fremont County Clerk of District Court was approved with an effective date of July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2026.

The Fremont County Government Sandbag Policy 2024 was approved.

The Board accepted the recommendation of Fremont County Fire Warden Craig Haslam to appoint Ron Wempen as Deputy Fire Warden.

The Board acknowledged the Wyoming State Forestry Division’s FY 2025 premium of $24,139.07.

The Board approved Resolution No. 2024-06 “FY2023-2024 Budget Amendment No. 4” for unanticipated revenues and budget transfers.

The Board approved one-time funding of $60,000 from the cash reserve to Eagles Hope Transitions following a budget hearing.

Tiffany Hartpence was appointed to an at-large vacancy on the Fremont County Weed and Pest Control District with term expiration of December 31, 2027.

Kourtney Hanger was appointed to a vacancy on the Fremont County Fair Board with term expiration of December 31, 2025.

Gerri Boesch and Julie Twist were appointed to vacancies on the Historic Preservation Commission with term expirations of June 30, 2025.

John Larsen was appointed to a vacancy on the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Board with a term expiration of December 31, 2026.

The Emergency Opioid Antagonist Policy was approved as recommended by the Fremont County Courthouse Security Committee.

The Board accepted the viewer’s report for the vacation of an unnamed, unconstructed, publicly dedicated road, utility and drainage easement in the Singing Creek Subdivision.

To watch the Commissioners’ meeting, click here.