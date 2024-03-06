More

    Application deadline for Fremont County Recreation Board grants is March 15

    Public Notice
    The Fremont County Recreation Board manages an annual grant program intended to secure and expand recreational opportunities for county residents, including maintaining three properties on behalf of county government: Fremont County Youth Camp, Green Mountain Campground, and The Heritage Trail, pictured here. h/t Fremont County Recreation Board

    Fremont County Recreation Board announces Grant Applications for the 2024-2025 Funding Year are now being accepted.

    Applications available at www.county10recboard.com. They are due back by 5:00 PM, Friday, March 15th, 2024.

    Applications can be returned via mail at: Fremont County Recreation Board, PO Box 1782, Lander, WY 82520.

    Applications can also be returned in person at these locations: Riverton Location – Inberg Miller, 124 East Main Street, Riverton; Lander Location – Lander Park & Recreation, 405 Fremont St, Lander

    Questions? Email us at [email protected]

    Community Grants will be awarded / determined on or after July 1, 2024.

    Public Notice paid for by Fremont County Recreation Board

