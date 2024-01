(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect more of the same today, with mainly calm weather and a morning of patchy fog in some areas.

Light snow may return to the west tomorrow, with a wetter and cooler pattern expected for this weekend and next week.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s and 30’s for most today, with Dubois a bit warmer at 45 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the lower 20’s and teens. h/t NWSR