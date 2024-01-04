Amendments, approvals, and more happened at the Jan. 2 Commissioner meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Jan. 2, for their first regular meeting of 2024. Below is a recap.

A contract between Novo Benefits, LLC and Fremont County for health benefits consulting services was approved through December 31, 2024.

A Fremont County government summary plan document description for the amendment regarding mental health treatment was approved.

Amendment #1 of the 2023-2024 administrative services agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield was approved.

Certified Resolution No. 2024-01 was approved, naming Treasurer James Anderson and Deputy Brian Green as being authorized to obligate the County with respect to the purchase, sale, transfer, and exchange of U.S. Government agency securities.

Resolution No. 2024-02 was approved “authorizing the release of monies prior to each county payroll distribution via direct deposit.”

The County Treasurer’s list of unpaid County warrants, which have been issued for more than twelve months, and notice of cancelation was acknowledged, along with the process for anybody holding a canceled warrant to be reissued another one.

The election of officers was held, with Larry Allen re-elected as Chairman of the Board, and Michael Jones re-elected as Vice-chairman for 2024.

The following official depositories were designated for 2024: Dubois – Bank of Jackson Hole and Wyoming Community Bank; Lander – BMO Bank, Central Bank and Trust, First Interstate Bank and Wyoming Community Bank; Riverton – BMO Bank, Central Bank and Trust, First Interstate Bank, US Bank, Wells Fargo Bank and Wyoming Community Bank; and Fort Washakie – Central Bank and Trust.

Official newspapers for Fremont County Government for 2024 were designated as Riverton Ranger and Lander Journal with the remaining newspapers within the County being used for other purposes.

Liaison designations will remain unchanged as amended in November of 2023.

Decorum and Civility Guidelines for meetings of the Fremont County Commissioners were approved.

Agenda Request Procedures for meetings of the Board of Fremont County Commissioners were approved.

Mark Hogan was appointed to a four-year term on the Fremont County Weed and Pest Control District.

The Commissioner meetings can be watched here.