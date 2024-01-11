Agreements, letters and more came before the Commissioners on Jan. 9

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Below is a recap.

An agreement between Fremont County Museums and Bohemian Builders was approved for the Dubois Shop Building, totaling $365,017, and the Pioneer Museum Vestibule in the amount of $72,500.

An agreement between Fremont County Museums and Pavement Maintenance, Inc. was approved in the amount of $58,300 for repairs, crack seal, etc. to the Pioneer Museum parking lot.

Notice of award and agreement for use of economic development tax funds were approved for the five MOVE award recipients for the October 2023 quarter: Dubois Assisted Living, INC., Save Warm Valley Lodge, $125,000; Pioneer Pharmacy LLC, market expansion, $75,000; SDT Property Management LLC, onsite laundry and showers, $100,000; Tiny Tot Adventures Childcare LLC, expanding crucial childcare services in Dubois, $90,000; and Wind and Sage WY LLC, manufacturing building/expansion, $74,500.

A letter to WYDOT was approved stating Fremont County would like to proceed with the project to replace bridge ELX, located on County Road 298 at approx. mile marker 1.39, which crosses over the Wyoming Canal.

A fiscal year 2024 Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Program Sub-Recipient Agreement between the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Local Government Coordination Office and Fremont County was approved in the amount of $116,776 for magnesium chloride application to 16.57 miles of county roads.

The annual meeting of the Fremont County Boundary Board was held with Commissioner Larry Allen re-elected as Chairman of the Board and Assessor Tara Berg re-elected as Secretary of the Board.

The MOVE Grant award of $2,000 for the Bossert Collective to produce a mural on the Pushroot Brewing Company building was granted a six-month extension.

The Commission approved awarding $9,000 from the County General Fund to the Riverton Rescue Project to be used towards a feasibility study.

The Commission authorized $54,000 to construct an emergency exit door for the Lander Circuit Courtroom and to accept the bid from Yeates Construction, INC. in the amount of $49,932.64 to be paid out of LATC funding.

The Commission approved the submission of a document containing Fremont County’s comments on the 2023 Rock Springs Resource Management Plan and Environmental Impact Statement.

The meetings can be watched here.