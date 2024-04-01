Affordable Connectivity Program is ending – Contact Wind River Internet for details and alternatives

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) has been a crucial initiative administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) under the oversight of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Designed to provide vital internet access to eligible households, the ACP has been instrumental in bridging the digital divide across the United States.

However, as of February 7, 2024, the ACP has ceased accepting new applications. This decision stems from the unfortunate lack of additional funding from Congress, necessitating the halt in new enrollments. Individuals need to be aware of this change in the program’s status to make informed decisions regarding their internet services.

For those who have already applied for the ACP and successfully enrolled with an internet service provider before February 7, 2024, rest assured that you will continue to receive your benefit for the time being. The ACP will remain fully funded until April 2024, ensuring that participants can enjoy their discounted internet services until the program’s conclusion.

If you’re currently awaiting a response regarding your ACP application submitted before the deadline, please note that as of February 7, 2024, applications are no longer being processed. However, there are alternative options available, such as the Lifeline program, another FCC initiative offering internet discounts. To explore eligibility and learn more about Lifeline, visit LifelineSupport.org.

At Wind River Internet, we understand the importance of staying connected, especially during these challenging times. As a valued customer participating in the ACP, we assure you that you will continue to receive your full benefit until the program’s conclusion. Rest assured, our team is dedicated to providing you with the support and assistance you need during this transition period.

For any inquiries or assistance regarding your ACP benefit or alternative options, please don’t hesitate to contact Wind River Internet at 307-857-2004 or visit our website at windriverinternet.com. We’re here to help you navigate through these changes and ensure that you stay connected to the digital world.