(Fort Washakie, WY) – The Fort Washakie High School Class of 2023 graduated yesterday, May 21 in front of family and friends in the Fort Washakie Gymnasium at 11 am.

Principal Tammy Snyder welcomed everyone, followed by remarks from graduation speaker Tim Hampton. Tammy Snyder Tim Hampton

They were followed by speeches from Valedictorian Illyanna Ward and Salutatorian Jami Savage.

Advertisement

Illyanna Ward Jami Savage

Class Motto: “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go, instead, where there is no path and leave a trail.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Colors: Black, Maroon, Gold

Flower: Red Rose

Song: “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

Advertisement

The graduating class included: Ashia Bradley, Lucilla Coulston, Darian Edmonds, Blue George, Ivan Goggles, Moreau Jorgenson, Kyler Mann, Amanda Phillips, Jami Savage, Tashina Standing Rock, Jacqueline Surrell, Benny Tillman, Paige Tillman, Davenee Ward, Illyanna Ward, Johnny Washakie, and Nakoke Washakie.