(Fort Washakie, WY) – The Fort Washakie High School Class of 2023 graduated yesterday, May 21 in front of family and friends in the Fort Washakie Gymnasium at 11 am.
Principal Tammy Snyder welcomed everyone, followed by remarks from graduation speaker Tim Hampton.
They were followed by speeches from Valedictorian Illyanna Ward and Salutatorian Jami Savage.
Class Motto: “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go, instead, where there is no path and leave a trail.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Colors: Black, Maroon, Gold
Flower: Red Rose
Song: “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac
The graduating class included: Ashia Bradley, Lucilla Coulston, Darian Edmonds, Blue George, Ivan Goggles, Moreau Jorgenson, Kyler Mann, Amanda Phillips, Jami Savage, Tashina Standing Rock, Jacqueline Surrell, Benny Tillman, Paige Tillman, Davenee Ward, Illyanna Ward, Johnny Washakie, and Nakoke Washakie.