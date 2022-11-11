Activate10: Pushroot Community Garden in Lander seeking volunteers for fencing project tomorrow

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Pushroot Community Garden hopes to complete, or get as much done as possible, on a fencing project set to take place Saturday, November 12.

The garden is located at 715 Amoretti Street in Lander.

Organizers say the project will consist of putting up 800 feet of fencing and wire, with the hope of being finished before winter sets in.

Volunteers can just show up to the garden at 8:00 AM, and will be fed during the lunch break.