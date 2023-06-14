Activate10: LVFD holding July 1 pancake breakfast fundraiser

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) will be holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser on July 1 from 7-10:00 AM at the Lander Fire Hall.

Proceeds will go toward equipment and gear for the LVFD.