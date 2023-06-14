#Activate10: LVFD holding July 1 pancake breakfast fundraiser

#Activate10 by McDonald's
h/t LVFD

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) will be holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser on July 1 from 7-10:00 AM at the Lander Fire Hall.

Proceeds will go toward equipment and gear for the LVFD.

Check out the flyer below for ticket prices and all the details.

h/t LVFD

