Activate10: Local nonprofits seek volunteers to remove unused wire fencing on the Spence & Moriarty Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Dubois

(Lander, WY) – Local hunting and angling nonprofits – the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, the Red Canyon Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and Bowhunters of Wyoming – are looking for volunteers to remove fence on Saturday, July 30, 2022, near Dubois, WY.

The Fremont County fence removal project is the Wyoming Wildlife Federation’s longest-

running project where volunteers gather to remove old, unused wire fences that cause risks for big game and other wildlife. The risk is especially heightened in the fall when animals migrate or wean from their mothers. A study found that there can be a dead ungulate every 1.25 miles of fence per year, including mule deer, elk, and pronghorn.

“Taking out old, unused fence is critical to reducing entanglements for big game and it removes barriers to important habitats,” WWF’s executive director, Joy Bannon said.

Bob Joslin of the Red Canyon Chapter of RMEF says, “with great partners, we can together do our part to make sure we aid wildlife movement and improve habitat out our backdoor in Fremont County.”

The Wyoming Wildlife Federation, Red Canyon Chapter of RMEF and others put together this volunteer day to give the public an opportunity to roll up their sleeves for direct boots-on-the-ground wildlife conservation.

The Spence & Moriarty Wildlife Habitat Management area near Dubois, WY was purchased in 1991 to expand crucial winter range for elk. A unique feature of this wildlife management area is that every species of big game animals in Wyoming resides here, except mountain goats.

The Federation and its partners hope others can join the efforts to keep this place a healthy, connected landscape for the wildlife who call it home.

Volunteers meet at the Upper Bear Creek Campground at 8:00 am on Saturday, July 30, 2022, and are encouraged to bring fence pliers, good gloves, long sleeves, and bear spray.

Please RSVP or contact WWF’s Joy Bannon at 307-287-0129 or RMEF’s Bob Joslin at

602-510-0299.

Thanks to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Shoshone National Forest for helping coordinate this 13 th annual volunteer habitat project.