Activate10: Help support Lander Legends Legion baseball through online raffle, win some cool prizes

(Lander, WY) – Lander Legends Legion Baseball is offering an online raffle to raise funds to support the team and build a strong foundation for the future of Post 33.

All funds go directly to Lander Legends to help the team pay for umpires, field maintenance, uniforms, scholarships, equipment, coaches, and travel.

The drawing will take place on July 4th. You do not need to be present to win.

There are two raffle packages, listed below.

Package one includes: Maven binocular, Yeti cooler, one baseball autographed by Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez, and another baseball signed by the three New York Yankees pitchers to have ever thrown a perfect game; Don Larsen, David Cone, and David Wells. This package is valued at $2060.

Package two includes: Maven binocular, Yeti cooler, and another baseball signed by the three New York Yankees pitchers to have ever thrown a perfect game; Don Larsen, David Cone, and David Wells. This package is valued at $1230.

Chances at winning can be purchased for: $25 per individual ticket, 5 chances for $100, 10 chances for $150, 20 chances for $200, and 40 chances for $300.