Activate10: Help OE get to New York to see his picture at the Times Square Buddy Walk

(Ethete, WY) – A photo of Owen St. Clair Jr., affectionately referred to as OE by friends, relatives and the community of the Wind River Reservation, has been chosen to be displayed in the 2023 Times Square Buddy Walk on September 9, and he needs your help getting to New York for the walk, 10’rs.

Since 1995, the Buddy Walk has been the premier advocacy event for Down syndrome in the United States, according to the National Down Syndrome Society website, and is also the world’s most widely recognized public awareness program for the Down syndrome community.

OE is an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe of Wyoming, and can be seen in the photo (taken by Lehman Studio for one of OE’s senior portraits), wearing his Grandfather’s war bonnet, while also sporting his basketball uniform from Wyoming Indian High School.

Since graduating from Wyoming Indian last year, OE has still been heavily involved in various sports through the Special Olympics, and currently works as a busser at the Morningstar Restaurant in the Little Wind Casino.

“I’m so grateful to his coaches, Jenni and Joe,” OE’s mother Shelly Tropser shared with County 10.

Shelly said she heard that the Times Square Buddy Walk was putting out a call for pictures to be featured during their ceremony, and found out yesterday that OE’s photo had been chosen.

At first she was resigned/content to just watch the Facebook livestream, but it was soon suggested that they try to fund a trip for the two of them to go and see it in person.

“I’m just really kind of in shock,” Shelly told County 10 after finding out the good news yesterday, and added that OE is also excited about the trip, specifically about how long the plane ride will be and if he gets to sit by the window.

“Funds raised will be used for plane tickets, transportation, hotels, meals, and events celebrating the Buddy Walk,” the funding page states, adding that, “It is very important that we reach our goal as flights and rooms are quickly getting sold out for this very large event.”

To donate to OE’s spotfund page, click here.