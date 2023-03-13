Activate10: Fremont County Cornhole hosting first fundraiser of the season on March 18

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Cornhole is hosting its first benefit tournament of the season on Saturday, March 18 for the Lander Middle School Parents in Education.

Registration is at 9:30 am and the tournament starts at 10 am. They have bags for those who don’t have their own, and if you need a partner, c’mon down anyway because they will help find you one!

There are a lot of firsts for this season opener. This is the first tournament to feature two divisions: Advanced (for league or experienced players) and Casual (new players or folks who play occasionally). It is also the first to feature guaranteed payouts. Both divisions have guaranteed money thanks to H&R Block of Lander.

“You’ll have the opportunity to buy tickets for Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking’s cornhole boards which are absolutely stunning!” Ed Newbold shared. “Plus, you’ll be the first to see and hear our new sound system sponsored by HealthSource Chiropractic of Riverton!!”

There will also be food trucks, concessions, and silent auction items to bid on.

If you have questions, email Ed at [email protected].