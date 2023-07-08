Activate10: Foundations for Nations giveaway happening Sunday

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Arapahoe, WY) – Foundations for Nations is hosting a giveaway tomorrow, July 9, starting at 3 pm and going until everything is gone. This will be held at 20 Mission Road in Arapahoe, and is open to anyone in the community.

Items are brand new and include things such as clothing, bikes, toys, vacuums, lawn mowers, tools, and much more.